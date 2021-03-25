Netball Proteas began the Spar Challenge Tri-Nations tournament with a 58-30 over Namibia at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Thursday morning.

South Africa‚ who led 32-15 at halftime‚ plays their second of the series against stronger Uganda on Thursday evening (6pm) at the same venue.

The Netball Proetas went into this match without senior players like Karla Pretorius‚ Shadine vd Merwe and Phumza Maweni‚ Sigi Burger‚ Ine-Mari Venter‚ Lefebre Rademan and Lenize Potgieter who are currently playing overseas.