Top coaches ramp up preparations for new season
Athletes can't wait to get back on track
SA's renowned athletics coaches Michael “Sponge” Seme and Jean Verster are hard at work preparing athletes for the potential return of the sport.
The award-winning coaches, who have both coached multiple Olympic gold medallist Caster Semenya, said athletes have suffered enough and that it’s time for them to return to the track...
