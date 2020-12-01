New provincial managers go straight to work

There is no time for introducing recently appointed Boxing SA (BSA) provincial managers in KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State to the boxing regulatory body’s culture and processes with the aim of bringing them up to speed as well as making them feel comfortable and aware of their professional responsibilities.

Mike Dube and Mzolisi Mabuya were appointed last month.

Dube, a former boxing promoter under the banner of New Generation KZN Promotion, is already dealing with the bio-bubble issues for Ludonga Boxing Promotion, whose owner and promoter, Thulani Magudulela, will stage an international tournament in KwaNongoma on December 19.

Two WBF title fights will be up for grabs. Ayanda Mthembu will oppose Ibrahim Tamba from Tanzania for the vacant All Africa middleweight belt while Khumbulani Mdletshe will welcome Habibu Pengo, also from Tanzania, for the international welterweight title.

A day later Dube will be in charge of Tono Promotions’ tournament in Durban, where Nokwanda Mbatha’s tournament will see Moruti Mthalane making the fourth defence of his IBF flyweight title against Jayson Mama from the Philippines. This will be the IBF’s first title fight ever in KwaZulu-Natal and also Mthalane’s first defence of the belt at home.