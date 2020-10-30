Fed-up Samaai flays Sascoc, ASA

Two-time African long jump champion Ruswahl Samaai is pleading with Athletics SA (ASA) and SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) to put athletes first.

The IAAF world champs and Commonwealth Games bronze medalist feels that he is not receiving enough support from the two federations.

The Paarl-born jumper is frustrated by the lack of competition locally and fears that could count against them at the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year.

Samaai, who won the Bauhaus Galan Diamond League meeting in Stockholm, Sweden, in August, is worried that athletes won’t be able to get medals at the Games if they don’t receive enough support. The 29-year-old leaped to 8.09m to win the competition.

“When a high-profile athlete like me says these things, I know that I always get into trouble. But ASA and Sascoc are not doing enough to assist athletes. We must go out there and be able to perform without adequate assistance. ASA should fight harder for us. I’m upset to see the current state of the sport in the country, and all I can say is that as athletes, we don’t have a voice,” said a frustrated Samaai.