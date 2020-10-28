Fritz feels he can turn Sascoc around

Swimming SA president Alan Fritz says he is not challenging for the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) presidency for personal gain, but to take athletes to a new level.

The swimming boss reckons he is the right man to lead the troubled SA Olympic movement. The elections will be held on November 7 at a venue still to be confirmed.

Fritz is challenging Gauteng Sports Confederation president Barry Hendricks and Athletics SA (ASA) president Aleck Skhosana for the biggest job in SA sport. Fritz is also vying for the position of first vice-president if he does not get the main one that he is after.

“The spotlight is on administrators and not on athletes. It is not what the sport stands for. We must change that. I want to put athletes first and turn the movement around. I have a strategy to turn it around. All I need is the backing of the federations,” appealed Fritz.