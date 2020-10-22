Kesa looks at positives after topsy-turvy year

The Covid-19 pandemic robbed prominent road runner Kesa Molotsane of the opportunity to shine in her role as the Spar Ladies 10km Challenge ambassador.

Molotsane and Olympian Rene Kalmer were the race ambassadors this year. But due to the virus, all six Grand Prix races got cancelled.

A one-off virtual race took place last month when more than 30,000 ladies all over the country competed. Molotsane, who won the challenge in 2017, said she chooses to look at the positives and not focus on the negatives.

“I am the first athlete outside the Gauteng province to be chosen as an ambassador. For me that is a big achievement and I chose to celebrate it this year. Everything happens for a reason and it was beyond everyone’s control that we could not compete and go out there to do what we love the most,” said Molotsane.

The Free State University employee could be retained in the same role next year when the series returns. Molotsane did not have the opportunity to race this year, but is training hard in Bloemfontein to prepare for next year. Working at the university allowed her to fill the financial void left by the lack of competitive running.

“I want to celebrate the lives of women who want to get involved in road running. My role as an ambassador connects me to a larger community that Spar is working with and that makes me happy. I want to spread the word and get women to get involved in running for health purposes.”

Molotsane is in good condition as she gears up for the opening of the athletics season. Athletics SA (ASA) has announced that athletes are allowed to train and federations can arrange provincial meetings for their athletes.