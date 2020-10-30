WATCH | Babes Wodumo is a fiancé after Mampintsha proposed live on radio

After braving some turbulent waters in their relationship over the years, Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo are headed for the altar, after the record label boss popped the question live on Gagasi FM.

In a series of videos shared on Instagram, Mampintsha can be seen going down on one knee with a ring in his hand, as presenters tell Babes — who looked like she had no idea about what was coming — that the proposal was real.

While most of the things Mampintsha says in the video were drowned by the screaming of the people who were witnessing their big moment, he can be heard telling Babes that they've been together for a long time and he feels it's time.

“Be my wife Ma Simelane. It’s been years, it’s been a long time my love,” Mampintsha told his future wife.

A blushing Babes says “yes” and the room erupted in celebration.

“Within a blink of an eye and now I’m left speechless, the journey wasn’t easy but we stuck together through thick and thin. Ngiyabonga Mashimane,” Babes said later as she reposted the videos of the proposal.

Watch the video below: