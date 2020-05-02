The Department of Sport has confirmed that over 90 athletes from a variety of sporting codes who were impacted by the outbreak of the coronavirus have received funding from the R150 million relief fund.

Last month Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa announced the R150 million relief fund for the sector to soften the heavy economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Over 90 athletes were approved by the adjudicators and have subsequently received their funding‚” read a statement from the department.

“Independent adjudicators were appointed and the adjudication process is currently underway. The sport sector adjudication committee was the first to be appointed and to resume the process of adjudication.

“They were the first to complete the process due to the limited number of applications that were received from the sector‚ which was just over 300.”

The department added that they are processing the remaining applications.

“The remaining applications are still being processed and upon completion‚ the department will finalise the sporting sector relief funding process. The athletes who have already benefited come from different sporting codes ranging from the South African Sport [Association] for the Physically Disabled‚ netball‚ gymnastics to mention a few.”

The adjudication panel consists of Keitumetse Lebaka‚ Leon Fleisher‚ Allan Williams‚ Simanga Matholeni‚ Dr Linda Ncube-Nkomo and Marupini Ramatsekisa.

It is led by Lebaka‚ the CEO of the Culture‚ Arts Tourism‚ Sports Sector Education and Training Authority (Cathsseta) as its chairperson.