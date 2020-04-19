Comrades marathon donates R250 000 towards Covid-19 fight

In a move that will go some way to turning around the negativity from its spat with Arts and Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa a month ago, the Comrades Marathon Association has pledged R250 000 toward the Covid-19 fight.

The association announced that of the R250 000 donation, a R100 000 will go to the Solidarity Fund and R150 000 to the Gift of the Givers Foundation.

"As the CMA, we hope to make a meaningful contribution to the fight against COVID-19 through our donation to the Solidarity Fund and the Gift of the Givers Foundation. This is a token of the CMA’s appreciation and support for the hard work, determination and grit with which South Africa’s essential workers are serving the nation,” CMA Chairperson Cheryl Winn said. ​