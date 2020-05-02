After rumours about health, N.Korea state media report Kim Jong Un appearance

SPECULATION OVER KIM'S WHEREABOUTS

The city of Sunchon where the fertiliser factory was built is about 50 kms (30 miles) north of Pyongyang in the western region, away from Wonsan, the eastern coastal resort where South Korean and U.S. officials have said Kim may have been staying.

Satellite images showing a train usually used by Kim near the Wonsan resort, as well as boats often used by Kim and his entourage, suggested he may be staying there.

Officials in South Korea and the United States have said Kim may be there to avoid exposure to the coronavirus, and have expressed scepticism about media reports that he had some kind of serious illness.

The former top U.S. diplomat for East Asia, Daniel Russel, said the pieces of the puzzle of Kim’s disappearance would take time to assemble.

His reappearance showed that authoritative information about the well-being and whereabouts of a North Korean leader were very closely guarded, and rumours about him needed to be regarded with considerable scepticism, Russel said.

The rumours had, however, served to focus attention on North Korea's succession plan, which “in a monarchical and cult-like dictatorship is filled with risk, and the absence of a designated adult heir compounds that risk many times over," Russel said.

Earlier, a source familiar with U.S. intelligence analyses and reporting said that U.S. agencies believed that Kim Jong Un was not ill and remained very much in power.

"We think he's still in charge," the source said on condition of anonymity.

The source could not immediately confirm the KCNA report.

The State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.