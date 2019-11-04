Huawei Watch GT 2 beats out Apple Watch 5 in battery-life battle
Huawei leads the pack with its latest smartwatch series
Both Apple and Huawei launched their latest smartwatch series this September – Apple Watch Series 5 and Huawei Watch GT 2. Apple Watch 5, which was launched earlier than Huawei Watch GT 2, has already received loads of feedback from users. It’s clear that when it comes to smartwatches, battery life is a global concern.
As officially announced, Apple Watch 5 may run for up to 18 hours with its Always-on Retina display function activated. However, many early adopters suggested that Apple Watch 5 has poor battery life compared with the previous two editions – less than 18 hours in some cases.
In tests conducted by some users, when used with iPhone, in its 18-hour battery cycle, Apple Watch 5 could be used to check the time 90 times, receive messages for 90 minutes, use the running app for 45 minutes, and play music via bluetooth for 30 minutes.
In contrast, according to official test results released by Huawei, Huawei Watch GT 2 46mm series can run for two weeks with its information reminding function (50 smses/ six incoming calls/ three clocks a day), smart heart-rate and sleeping monitoring functions activated normally, bluetooth calling and music playing functions activated for 30 minutes, exercise function activated for 90 minutes (with GPS switched on), and screen light switched on/off for 200 times a day.
More importantly, Huawei Watch GT 2 may run for up to 30 hours with GPS positioning activated under all modes.
With 4GB memory, Huawei Watch GT 2 supports bluetooth-based playing of local music for up to 24 hours. Thanks to the built-in loudspeaker and horn, users may answer their calls on special occasions via bluetooth for up to 10 hours.
However, according to early adopters marked that Apple Watch 5 supports music playing and calling for only six-and-a-half hours and three hours respectively under exactly the same conditions.
Why Huawei Watch GT 2 enjoys a longer battery life
Huawei Watch GT 2 adopts the self-developed wearable Kirin A1, the world’s first BT/BLE 5.1 high-integration heterogeneous wearable chip that features fast connection, high speed, super-low power consumption and long battery life thanks to the efficient coordination of exercise, music, smart heart rate monitoring and sleep monitoring sensors and smart power-saving algorithm 2.0 mode.
While delivering ultra-long battery life, Huawei Watch GT 2 also supports monitoring of up to 192 types of exercise data under 15 workout modes including running, cycling, mountain climbing, swimming, triathlon and rowing machine. It also supports GPS and BEIDOU to offer users accurate exercise curves and perform comprehensive performance evaluation based on exercise data monitoring.
Delivering ultra-long battery life and more comprehensive functions such as exercise data monitoring at a much lower price than Apple Watch 5, Huawei Watch GT 2 is the better choice if you’re looking for the smarter watch in Q4.
The recommended retail price for the Huawei Watch GT 2 46mm is R4,999.
This article was paid for by Huawei.