Koech wins Cape Town Marathon‚ Chepchirchir smashes women's record

Kenya’s Edwin Koech won the men’s edition of the 2019 Cape Town Marathon in a time of 2:09.20 on Sunday.

His compatriot Celestine Chepchirchir smashed the course record of Helalia Johannes and clocked 2:26.44 on her way to claiming the women's title.

This was just under three minutes faster than the record set in 2018 (2:29.28).

In near perfect conditions for the fifth year in a row‚ Koech took full advantage of the excellent weather conditions in Cape Town to power his way to victory.

The Kenyan proved to be too strong for a stellar field that included Daniel Muteti‚ Mohamed Ziani and South Africa’s Elroy Galant and broke away in the final kilometre to claim his win.

Koech defeated Muteti‚ who was the official pace maker‚ by 5 seconds. Mohamed Ziani rounded out the podium with a time of 2:09.29.

Gelant‚ in only his second marathon‚ was fourth in a time of 2:10.31 and also claimed the SA title.

Nurit Shimels Yimam was second (2:27.40)‚ Gete Mindaye Tilahun came home in third (2:28.32). All three were inside the previous course record.

Cornelia Joubert claimed the SA Marathon title with a time of 2.43.18.

Over 13 500 runners toed the start line at the Cape Town Marathon‚ showing once again why the race deserves its rating as Africa’s only IAAF Gold Label Status marathon.