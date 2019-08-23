Twins' return spells double trouble

In life, any major change can make you backslide from the things you once excelled in.

The Phalula twins, now 34, used to rule the race fields, but after getting married and having kids, coupled with injuries in between, they have slowed down.

Now, the once lethal twins, are plotting a major comeback. Lebogang and Lebo-Diana have recently disappeared from the podium, but they have attributed that to injuries.

"For me, I've been struggling since I came back from my maternity leave. I had a lot of injuries, because I came back early after giving birth. But that's not an excuse," said Lebo-Diana, now a mother and engaged to be married.

"I don't have any injury now. My focus is to gain back my form. Hopefully, next year I'll be fully recovered and back to my level best. I'm not going to be harsh on myself. I know what I want to achieve and I'm going on my own pace. Don't be envious of other people's success, because you don't know what's God's plan for you. I'm happy for everyone doing well this year."

On Sunday at the Spar Women's 10km Challenge in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, the twins failed to make it into the top 10, with Lebogang finishing 11th in 35mins 33seconds, while Lebo-Diana took 16th position in 37:07.