Watch all the episodes of the Fedhealth Dream Chasers web reality series

In celebration of Fedhealth’s second year of participation the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, the scheme invited its members free entry into the marathon and introduced the Dream Chasers campaign.

The campaign was aimed at encouraging and inspiring Fedhealth members to make their fitness dreams a reality by entering to win one of three slots to compete in the marathon taking place on September 15 2019.

The ambitions of the competition winners (and Fedhealth members) range from a rags-to-health-riches story of a self-confessed couch potato (Hengie), to doing it as an example for their kids as part of the health responsibilities of caring for a family (Nkine), and Bonani’s milestone “birthday gift to myself over 42.2km”.

To achieve their goals, the three were each given access to a personalised, three-month expert coaching programme from Marcel Viljoen and Brendan McBirnie of Fitness From Africa, with Andrea du Plessis helping them with their nutrition.

