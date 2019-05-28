Sithole ready for Super Series

SA's leading wheelchair tennis quad ace Lucas Sithole is in high spirits ahead of the forthcoming French Open Super Series event, which takes place in Paris from June 11-16 following a sterling performance at World Team Cup in Israel.

The Super Series tournament is one of six top wheelchair tennis events on the ITF Wheelchair Tennis Tour calendar and has attracted some of the world's top 10 quad players in the draw of 24.

Sithole went down to American Bryan Barten in the quarterfinal round in 2018 and was denied a final spot in his other previous appearances in the French Open by his biggest rivals American David Wagner and Australian world number 1 Dylan Alcott.

"I am ready to go back on tour again; I feel great especially after my performance at the recent World Team Cup in Israel. I am in a great form and ready for the challenge," said the 32-year-old Sithole.

The two-time Grand Slam champion spearheaded the South African quads squad to securing their first World Team Cup medal at the BNP Paribas World Team Cup in Israel earlier this month.

The triple-amputee from Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal will take participate in the Open d'Amiens, an ITF level 1 event in Rue, France from today to Saturday and Polish Open, an ITF level 2 tournament in Warsaw, Poland from June 3-7 as warm-up events prior to the French Open Super Series.