'Baxter's Afcon squad balanced' - Aaron Mokoena

Former Bafana Bafana skipper Aaron "Mbazo" Mokoena feels coach Stuart Baxter's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) squad is the most balanced squad in recent times.

While Baxter has received a backlash over excluding the likes of Aubrey Modiba, Lebo Phiri and Thapelo Morena among others, from his provisional Afcon team, Mokoena has leaped to the Bafana coach's defence.

"This squad is one of the most balanced squad I have seen in recent times. You've got a fair number of overseas-based players and the local guys were also not overlooked," Mokoena told Sowetan yesterday.

"You have guys like [Hlompho] Kekana with a lot of experience and also it's a good mixture to see the likes of [Fortune] Makaringe, who's one of the players who are still trying to make their mark at international level."

Nevertheless, Mbazo isn't taken aback by the outcry over the omissions of players such as Phiri and Morena.