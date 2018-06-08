Robert Marawa makes dramatic return to SABC to host shows on Metro FM and Radio 2000

The SABC will announce the return of popular sportscaster Robert Marawa to the public broadcaster's radio airwaves at an internal event to be held at Auckland Park to mark chief operations officer Chris Maroleng's 100 days in office on Friday morning.

Marawa will host two radio sports shows in a historic simulcast broadcast on both Metro FM and Radio 2000 between 6pm and 8pm from Monday to Friday.

Insiders told this publication that contract negotiations between Marawa and the SABC were concluded on Thursday and his new sports show would take centre stage on the two stations for two hours.

"This has never been done before and Robert is about to make history‚" the insider told this publication on Friday morning.