Metro FM gives Udo the boot

Metro FM has booted seasoned sports anchor Udo Carelse out of the station and replaced him with radio tyro Thomas Mlambo.

This in a desperate bid to ramp up their listenership and apparently to compete with the Radio 2000 sports show, which will be hosted by respected sports presenter Robert Marawa, who left Africa's biggest commercial station in a huff last year.

Sunday World also learnt Metro FM hired Thomas Msengana to beef up their on- air talent. This will be his second stint with the station.

The radio guru will replace Amon Mokoena, who has joined Motsweding FM. Msengana will co-host the lunch show with Pearl Modiadie and Melanie Bala.

SABC spokesman Kaizer Kganyago confirmed that Carlese has been replaced by Mlambo.

"Udo has been assigned to do other things for SABC Sports."