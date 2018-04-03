Robert Marawa's new sports show at Radio 2000 hits a snag

Sports fans will have to wait for a bit longer for the return of popular sportscaster Robert Marawa to the radio airwaves after it emerged on Tuesday that he is yet to sign on the dotted line at Radio 2000.

Marawa was expected to start work at Radio 2000 on Easter Monday and host an eagerly awaited two-hour sports show between 5pm and 7pm on weekdays.

But the man himself confirmed to SowetanLIVE that he is yet to sign a contract with the radio station and the new sports show remains up in the air at the moment.

‘‘I have not seen a contract‚ I have not signed a contract‚” Marawa said on Tuesday.

Insiders told SowetanLIVE that there are still several outstanding issues that the two parties have not agreed on and this is the reason why the outspoken sportscaster has not returned to radio airwaves after a nine month absence.

The sources said Marawa’s two-hour sports show between 5pm and 7pm on weekdays is viewed by some at SABC as a threat to his former employers‚ Metro FM‚ as he is expected to go toe-to-toe with Thomas Mlambo‚ who has taken over the Ultimate Sports Show from Udo Carelse between 6pm and 7:30pm after this month’s line-up changes.