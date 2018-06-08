Kholosa out to avenge disputed loss

KwaZulu-Natal boxing trainer Samson Ndlovu is still seething over the points decision victory that favoured Hedda Wolmarans against his charge Ndobayini Kholosa on March 4.

Ndlovu wants Kholosa to win with a stoppage tomorrow to avenge the "controversial" loss to Wolmarans. The six-rounder will headline the nine-bout card of Unleashed Combat Sport.

The development tournament will take place at the Portuguese Hall in the south of Johannesburg.

The female boxers' first fight, which took place at Turffontein Racecourse, earned them an extra R5000 each.

"Kholosa won that fight. The least they [judges] could have done was declare it a draw," said Ndlovu yesterday.