“I spoke to both parties – Robert and Ari – in this regard‚ and the way that I presented the case to Ari is simple‚” Mbambo said.

“I said: ‘If I offer you a platform without Safa and the PSL and the person who made the judgment‚ it would be one-sided’.

“So then he feels that he is being denied.

“For us to pull the story through we need these other stakeholders. If there’s only one‚ then what are we doing?”

Ajax had posted a tweet on their official Twitter page that suggested the cancellation of Efstathiou’s appearance on the show was for reasons of gagging the truth.

The club’s tweet read: “Ajax CT CEO Ari Efstathiou – waiting to board flight to JHB to appear on Thursday Night Live with Marawa – only to be informed by Sifiso Mbambo‚ Supersport Producer‚ that he has been withdrawn from the show.

“People will be denied the true story of the #Ndoro matter.”

The text appeared above a photo image of a man gagged.

Soon after tweeting that Efstathiou would not appear on Marawa’s television show‚ Ajax posted another announcement on Twitter that the club’s CEO would appear on Thomas Mlambo’s Thursday evening MetroFM radio Ultimate Sport Show.

Ndoro’s eligibility matter‚ regarding a Fifa rule that a player may not turn out for more than two clubs in a season‚ was ruled against Ajax by Safa arbitrator William Mokhari.

Ajax had seven points deducted‚ and previously last-placed Platinum Stars three added‚ resulting in the Urban Warriors dropping into the last-placed relegation position.