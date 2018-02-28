Sascoc board members take centre stage at Zulman inquiry

SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) board members will take centre stage at the ongoing Zulman Commission of Inquiry at Ellis Park today.

Expected to take the stand are Kaya Majeke, Les Williams, Natalie du Toit and Merril King.

Former systems administrator at Sascoc, Lebogang Motemekoane, will also testify today.

The submissions have been damning to the Olympic governing body so far, with a number of representatives from some of the national sports federations painting a rather gloomy picture of governance matters at Sascoc.

The Zulman Commission was established last August by former Sports Minister Thulas Nxesi to probe allegations of maladministration and not adhering to its own constitution.

Former PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu and Sam Ramsammy are among high-profile witnesses expected to appear tomorrow.

The Committee is expected to make findings, report to the Sports Ministry, who will them make recommendations.