New cabinet is too old, says ANCYL
The ANC youth league has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of lacking faith in the party's young cadres.
The youth league is irked that Ramaphosa did not put its leaders - who include president Collen Maine and former youth league deputy president Ronald Lamola - in the cabinet that he announced on Monday night.
Sowetan understands that Lamola was earmarked for the position of deputy minister in the Presidency for planning, monitoring and evaluation. The position was left vacant when Ramaphosa announced changes to his cabinet.
Ramaphosa's reshuffle saw 10 ministers linked to former president Jacob Zuma fired.
It is understood that Maine, a former North West MEC for local government and human settlements, was hoping to be appointed as a deputy minister.
"We are disappointed at the cabinet reshuffle," the youth league spokesman Mlondi Mkhize said yesterday.
"It would appear that former lobby group members have been elevated to occupy strategic positions in government," Mkhize added.
However, Mkhize said Ramaphosa had made a commitment to meet with the youth league leadership.
It is understood Ramaphosa consulted broadly before announcing changes to his national executive. He is said to have met with the ANC's alliance partners, Cosatu and SACP and the ANC women's league.
This is a far cry from Zuma, who was criticised for making key appointments without consulting.
ANCWL secretary-general Meokgo Matuba said the league's leadership met with Ramaphosa and ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule on Monday.
"We raised the issue of the 50/50 gender parity. We were not specific about names," Matuba said.
Matuba said it was important to highlight that the cabinet reshuffle did not adequately achieve the gender parity.
"The ANC must be the epitome of gender equality in theory and in practice and that has to reflect even in the ANC-led government from national to local level."
The youth league was also unhappy that ANC NEC subcommittees were comprised of "old" people.
Mkhize said newly appointed Energy Minister Jeff Radebe and Enoch Godongwana have been chairmen of policy monitoring and evaluation and economic transformation subcommittees respectively for a long time.
"There is nothing new that they will bring. They would like to maintain the status quo."