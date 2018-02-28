New cabinet is too old, says ANCYL

The ANC youth league has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of lacking faith in the party's young cadres.

The youth league is irked that Ramaphosa did not put its leaders - who include president Collen Maine and former youth league deputy president Ronald Lamola - in the cabinet that he announced on Monday night.

Sowetan understands that Lamola was earmarked for the position of deputy minister in the Presidency for planning, monitoring and evaluation. The position was left vacant when Ramaphosa announced changes to his cabinet.

Ramaphosa's reshuffle saw 10 ministers linked to former president Jacob Zuma fired.