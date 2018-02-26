Inquiry into Sascoc continues
The Zulman Committee of Inquiry into the probe of Sascoc resumes this morning with six witnesses from various sport federations expected to take the stand today.
Chaired by retired Judge Ralph Zulman, the inquiry continues to lead evidence into allegations of maladministration into the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc).
So far, 13 witnesses have submitted their evidence, including the Olympics governing body’s acting chief executive Patience Shikwambana and manger of high performance Ezera Tshabangu.
The evidence has been damning so far, with most of those who have already testified - sports bodies affiliated to Sascoc in particular - not painting a glossy picture of Sascoc.
The mother federation is accused of financial mismanagement and not adhering to its own constitution among other allegations.
More witnesses are scheduled to appear on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Committee is expected to make findings, report to Sports Minister Thulas Nxesi, who will them make recommendations.