Inquiry into Sascoc continues

The evidence has been damning so far, with most of those who have already testified - sports bodies affiliated to Sascoc in particular - not painting a glossy picture of Sascoc.



The mother federation is accused of financial mismanagement and not adhering to its own constitution among other allegations.



More witnesses are scheduled to appear on Wednesday and Thursday.



The Committee is expected to make findings, report to Sports Minister Thulas Nxesi, who will them make recommendations.

