Fancy Monama’s hobby has turned into a thriving business

Fancy Monama is the founder of Bluu – a brand with a range of detergents.

The industrial engineer from Attridgeville in Tshwane always dreamt of owning her own product.

Monama’s dream became a reality about six years ago, after watching YouTube tutorials about making detergents.

“After spending nine years working in different manufacturing industries, I knew I wanted my own manufacturing plant. I had no idea what products I would manufacture,” she says.

At the beginning of 2020, with start-up capital of R3 000 and a mentor training her, she decided to make products to sell to the public.

“Detergents are one of the most used products in the world. They don’t depend on social class, location, age or race and not seasonal,” Monama's explains.

Her range of products includes dishwashing liquid, thick bleach and bubble bath. Currently working alone, with an occasional delivery assistant, Monama supplies local supermarkets in Atteridgeville, households in and around Tshwane and outside Gauteng.

”The highlight of my business was getting my products in stores with popular brands. The fact that my products are moving, even when next to known brands, is very exciting,” she says.

Monama adds that access to the market is difficult and her success came with its fair share of challenges. She advises young people to pursue their dreams. “Young people have so many bright ideas but are limited by fear and the famous ‘I do not have funding line’. They must just do it, do it scared, do it with no funding,” she says.

Monama aims to own a manufacturing plant, employing graduates and young people, while also contributing to community building and empowerment through skills development programmes.

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele