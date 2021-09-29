SebenzaLIVE

Fancy Monama’s hobby has turned into a thriving business

By GCIS VUK'UZENZELE - 29 September 2021 - 07:00
Fancy Monama is the founder of Bluu – a brand with a range of detergents.
Fancy Monama is the founder of Bluu – a brand with a range of detergents.
Image: Supplied.

Fancy Monama is the founder of Bluu – a brand with a range of detergents.

The industrial engineer from Attridgeville in Tshwane always dreamt of owning her own product.

Monama’s dream became a reality about six years ago, after watching YouTube tutorials about making detergents.

“After spending nine years working in different manufacturing industries, I knew I wanted my own manufacturing plant. I had no idea what products I would manufacture,” she says.

At the beginning of 2020, with start-up capital of R3 000 and a mentor training her, she decided to make products to sell to the public.

“Detergents are one of the most used products in the world. They don’t depend on social class, location, age or race and not seasonal,” Monama's explains.

Her range of products includes dishwashing liquid, thick bleach and bubble bath. Currently working alone, with an occasional delivery assistant, Monama supplies local supermarkets in Atteridgeville, households in and around Tshwane and outside Gauteng. 

”The highlight of my business was getting my products in stores with popular brands. The fact that my products are moving, even when next to known brands, is very exciting,” she says.

Monama adds that access to the market is difficult and her success came with its fair share of challenges. She advises young people to pursue their dreams. “Young people have so many bright ideas but are limited by fear and the famous ‘I do not have funding line’. They must just do it, do it scared, do it with no funding,” she says.

Monama aims to own a manufacturing plant, employing graduates and young people, while also contributing to community building and empowerment through skills development programmes.

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele

READ MORE:

Career Focus | Local shoemaker changing lives one shoe repair at a time

You can’t put your best foot forward and walk confidently into the world when you are wearing uncomfortable shoes.
SebenzaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Rabaji uses discarded cloth to produce face masks

Making face masks from discarded cloth has ensured a successful business for an innovative entrepreneur.
SebenzaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Love for shoes first step into lucrative business

From the dusty streets of HaMutsha village, outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo, shoe entrepreneur Rihangwele Magoro has gone from a life of being ...
SebenzaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling
Why is Gabby Petito trending and what happened to her? Body cam, 911 recording ...