Extortionists threaten Soweto Towers businesses
Group offers protection in exchange for established firms
A group of alleged extortionists have targeted several businesses in Soweto demanding a cut in revenue generated or to be given security contracts to protect the businesses.
The group, known as Top 7, has taken aim at the Soweto Towers, which is a big tourist attraction, and Chaf Pozi, a popular restaurant, both located in the Power Park area in Soweto. ..
