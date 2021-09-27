Extortionists threaten Soweto Towers businesses

Group offers protection in exchange for established firms

A group of alleged extortionists have targeted several businesses in Soweto demanding a cut in revenue generated or to be given security contracts to protect the businesses.



The group, known as Top 7, has taken aim at the Soweto Towers, which is a big tourist attraction, and Chaf Pozi, a popular restaurant, both located in the Power Park area in Soweto. ..