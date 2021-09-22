Is Young Women in Business Network founder our Elizabeth Holmes?

Likotsi banking on emotive language about black empowerment

A week ago, founder of the Young Women in Business Network (YWBN), Nthabeleng Likotsi, shared a post on LinkedIn, praising the notorious Elizabeth Holmes. Holmes is an American woman and founder of Theranos, a health technology start-up that promised the world the impossible: a machine that could run hundreds of blood tests from a single drop of blood.



Those in the medical field dismissed Holmes, rightly so, arguing that her idea was physically impossible...