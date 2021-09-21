Sekgobela beats drug addiction to help other addicts recover
Anti-drug activist joins organisation that helps youth to stay clean
Lehlohonolo Sekgobela’s journey, from a drug addict to anti-drug activist, is one of hope and inspiration.
Sekgobela, 30, originally from Parktown, Johannesburg, carries an empty box of matches everywhere to remind him not to go back to using drugs...
