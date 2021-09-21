SebenzaLIVE

Sekgobela beats drug addiction to help other addicts recover

Anti-drug activist joins organisation that helps youth to stay clean

By Vuk'uzenzele - 21 September 2021 - 10:40

Lehlohonolo Sekgobela’s journey, from a drug addict to anti-drug activist, is one of hope and inspiration.

Sekgobela, 30, originally from Parktown, Johannesburg, carries an empty box of matches everywhere to remind him not to go back to using drugs...

