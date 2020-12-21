Public protector accuses Herman Mashaba of unlawful appointments when he was mayor

At least two officials were unlawfully appointed in the City of Joburg during the tenure of former executive mayor Herman Mashaba, who allegedly also entered into the procurement space and solicited free services.

These were of former Joburg metro police department head David Tembe, executive director of housing Moses Mtileni, and the appointment of KPMG to conduct certain investigations in various departments.

Mashaba was under investigation after more than two complaints were bought to the office of the public protector over alleged irregular appointment of staff, financial mismanagement, irregular increases and conflict of interest.

The revelations were made by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Monday as she released 14 investigation reports for the 2020/2021 financial year.

“Following a rigorous investigation by the Gauteng public protector office, we are making the following findings,” said Mkhwebane.

“The city improperly or irregularly and appointed Mr Mtileni ... Mr Tembe ... The city improperly or irregularly appointed, without following due process, KMPG to conduct investigations in various departments, as for clearly different assignments which would require different expertise, without advertising the tender as required by the Municipal Finance Management Act and supply chain management regulations.

“The former executive mayor, Mr Mashaba, unlawfully and irregularly entered the procurement space and solicited free services from Lephatse Financial Services.”