Matlala plans to open his own rehab centre to help others

Former radio presenter beats nyaope addiction horror

It has been a gruelling journey to recovery for a 31-year-old former nyaope addict who now wants to launch his own rehabilitation centre to assist other drug addicts.



Refetotšwe “Bokkie” Matlala from Mokopane in Limpopo lived on the streets of Parktown in Johannesburg addicted to nyaope for several years before turning his life around...