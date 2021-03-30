No proper action is being taken by the state to end these societal maladies
We can't fold arms as nyaope decimates our youth, our future
The nyaope epidemic in SA reminds me of high school days. I did not know anything about the use of drugs and other harmful substances by then. There were schoolmates who smoked cigarettes and weed behind the school toilets in the morning.
To this group gathering behind the toilets, it became a daily routine, despite the stink of the long-drop latrines. This shows that the problem of substance abuse among SA teens did not start with nyaope. ..
