Arrows pierce Chiefs in Diski Challenge
Orlando Pirates bounced back to winning ways after beating Chippa United 1-0 at Rand Stadium
Golden Arrows claimed maximum points when they defeated Kaizer Chiefs 3-1 in their MultiChoice Diski Challenge match at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban at the weekend.
Orlando Pirates bounced back to winning ways after beating Chippa United 1-0 at Rand Stadium. In a repeat of last year’s final, Mamelodi Sundowns defeated AmaZulu 2-1 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Tshwane...
