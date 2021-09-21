Arrows pierce Chiefs in Diski Challenge

Orlando Pirates bounced back to winning ways after beating Chippa United 1-0 at Rand Stadium

Golden Arrows claimed maximum points when they defeated Kaizer Chiefs 3-1 in their MultiChoice Diski Challenge match at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban at the weekend.



In a repeat of last year's final, Mamelodi Sundowns defeated AmaZulu 2-1 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Tshwane...