WATCH | How Calata found his freedom

The fight for truth is in Lukhanyo Calata’s blood. When he was three years old, his father was killed by security forces for his activism.

Fort Calata’s death at the hands of the apartheid regime cemented him in history as one of the Cradock Four.

Although Lukhanyo Calata never knew his dad, he grew up to be just like him – unafraid to stand up for his beliefs and willing to face the consequences.

As a boy, Calata was inspired by journalists who came to his house to try tell the story of his father. He decided to become a broadcast journalist himself, committing his life to the truth.

