WATCH | This firefighting crew are all women and they’re sending stereotypes up in flames

The flames crawl forward, licking the foliage as the landscape turns to ash. A band of women stand strong against the inferno. Behind them, Charl Steenkamp has his camera at the ready.

When a fire breaks out, many expect a team of men to contain it. But South Africa’s first-ever all-female brigade is blazing a trail of inclusivity, and Steenkamp is documenting this historic moment.

With the continuous outbreaks in the Western Cape, more firefighters are needed to brave the heat.

