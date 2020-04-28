WATCH | How Machana unearths tenacity on a tree farm

The farm grows a range of local and exotic plants. Machana worked as a gardener and expanded his knowledge by studying vegetation after the day’s work was done.

His efforts didn’t go unnoticed. Within two years, Machana was promoted to nursery manager and now has over 50 000 trees in his care.

Despite his arduous journey, Machana is still looking for ways to grow. He’s dedicated to educating himself further and hopes to someday run his own farm.

In the meantime, Machana is proving that it doesn’t matter how many times you have to start over. Push through adversity with confidence. You will bloom.