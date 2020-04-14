WATCH | How Kuter walked 729 kilometres to heal from trauma and empower rape survivors

Gender-based violence is devastating South Africa. And while perpetrators roam the streets without conviction, their victims are burdened with the experience long after it’s over.

Leilani Kuter was raped and left for dead when she was 18 years old. Twenty-seven years later, she’s still coming to terms with it. “Humans are not made to carry this pain with us,” Kuter says.

She recently completed a 729-kilometre walk over 27 days to empower herself and others.

WATCH: