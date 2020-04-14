SebenzaLIVE

WATCH | How Kuter walked 729 kilometres to heal from trauma and empower rape survivors

By beautiful news sa - 14 April 2020 - 07:00
Leilani Kuter.
Leilani Kuter.
Image: Beautiful News.

Gender-based violence is devastating South Africa. And while perpetrators roam the streets without conviction, their victims are burdened with the experience long after it’s over.

Leilani Kuter was raped and left for dead when she was 18 years old. Twenty-seven years later, she’s still coming to terms with it. “Humans are not made to carry this pain with us,” Kuter says.

She recently completed a 729-kilometre walk over 27 days to empower herself and others.

WATCH:

“You cannot run from trauma, but you can run to prevent it,” Kuter says. On her journey, she wore a yellow shirt – the colour her attacker was wearing at the time of the assault.


Brought to you by Beautiful News
READ MORE

It symbolised Kuter’s strength and her decision to take back her power. What was once a trigger no longer hurts her, and Kuter aims to help others feel that liberation.

“I want to be a voice for survivors and make a difference,” she says.

Kuter has since raised over R200 000 to purchase comfort packs for people when they report an assault, as well as sponsor counselling and rehabilitation sessions.

“As survivors, we need to unite,” she says. “We are not our trauma.” We all have the power within us to put our foot down, shed the pain that remains from our past, and move forward.

READ MORE:

WATCH | How music is creating harmony between rival gangs

In the Cape Flats, rival gangs are experiencing unexpected harmony.
SebenzaLIVE
1 week ago

PODCAST |Behind the Hustle

Sebenza: Behind the Hustle is a podcast that unravels the work that goes into the most inspiring careers and difficult journeys that aim to educate, ...
SebenzaLIVE
1 year ago

WATCH | Don’t let their appearance scare you. These vampires are saving the rainforests

They’re the vampires of the animal kingdom. With large pointed ears and skeletal fingers, bats are erroneously believed to be evil, bloodthirsty ...
SebenzaLIVE
1 week ago

Find a job

Trending

Latest Videos

SA Lockdown Day 8 I Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize updates on COVID-19 Stats
Gordon Ramsay Teaches Cooking II: Restaurant Recipes at Home | Official Trailer ...
X