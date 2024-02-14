Matthew filed for divorce in November 2022. Mthombeni-Moller filed for divorce from her partner in February last year, which was finalised in November.
With cheesecake and self-love, Sonia Booth tackles life
Model reflects on chaos and progress made since split with Booth
Image: Supplied
Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, but luckily for Sonia Booth some delicious cheesecake will do this Valentine’s Day.
In November 2022 the model was rocked by a cheating scandal involving her estranged husband, former soccer star Matthew Booth and Bongani Mthombeni-Moller.
The details revealed in her explosive social media posts about her hubby’s meandering ways were as juicy, moist and luscious as the homemade cheesecake at the centre of it all.
The 44-year-old mother of two soon found herself in the middle of a court case, later scoring a victory in a defamation case against Mthombeni-Moller.
While her divorce is still ongoing, Sonia this V-Day finds herself enjoying her cheesecake in peace.
“I had to put a stop to the gaslighting,” she said about going public. “[At the time of exposing him] I felt nothing, I was numb for a few days. I don’t even think I ate.”
Matthew filed for divorce in November 2022. Mthombeni-Moller filed for divorce from her partner in February last year, which was finalised in November.
“Unfortunately, I’m still married. If it is God’s will the divorce should be finalised soon, I hope and pray. However, I’m in a better space now. My emotional state is a work in progress though. Physically, I’ve never looked better, although my mom thinks I’m a little skinny,” she said.
Sonia opened up about the drama that has followed.
“It was a win [with costs] for the so-called urgent interdict for me to remove my social media posts and to apologise publicly,” she said.
“The irony is that I was served while on holiday with our sons, on the Day of Reconciliation.
“I was livid because of the time taken away from our boys to prepare for the hearing. I was enraged upon discovering I still had to pay my lawyer and he had to follow legal channels for her [Mthombeni-Moller] to reimburse me.
“She disputed taxation of the bill. The matter will be heard in May, and my lawyer warned me I might not get the full amount I paid.”
Yet, Sonia has turned lemons into lemonade with the launch of her own cheesecake-branded food products.
“Lemons were thrown at me, I picked them up and made Marula lemon cheesecake-infused gourmet snacks and indulgences for adults. .
“Marula Cheesecake Passion is celebrating a year anniversary on Valentine’s Day, the Self-Love soirée [held today] is the 1st of the celebrations.”
Despite all the heartbreak, Sonia said she still believed in love.
“My type? A type that will love me unconditionally, the type who will understand my love language, the type who will respect me and support me in all I do. The type who will understand I have dreams to pursue and bucket lists to fulfil,” she said.
“Gaslighting can strip your dignity, self-worth and self-esteem. I had to do the work – mind, body, and soul. I had to strip myself bare, introspect and self-reflect. I started practising self-care daily and self-love became my core, my love language. I know I deserve better and I want nothing less.”
