Tips for an amazing Galentine's Day with friends

Happy Galentine’s Day!
What is that, you ask? Well February 13, a day before Valentine's Day, is dedicated to celebrating mutual love between friends.
No-one shall ride solo on Galentine's Day as we spread the love and toast to the occasion by throwing a dinner party for our singles. When it comes to matters of the heart, there is no-one that should ever be left out.
“Food is one of the most authentic ways to show how you feel about someone. The moment you pick up a pot, you must be passionate about what you are doing. You must love what you're doing,” says executive chef at Tempo Luxury Restaurant, Bonga Williams, reclining in the patio armchair which frames the moody interior accentuated by bleached ornate lighting features hanging above the central aureate bar.
Located in the energetic suburb of Rivonia, in Sandton, the restaurant swung its doors open last September, and at the heart of the kitchen is the 34-year-old Gqeberha native.
Williams’ remarkable ascension from a fries boy at Steers to serving up splendid African contemporary and international delicacies in fine dining establishments around Johannesburg has been a culinary journey 15 years in the making.
“My fascination with the idea of food and being around it was when I was in the Steers kitchen in 2009. I started at the fries section,” he says.
“I was intrigued by what the front of house cooks were doing, so I challenged myself by coming to work early for three weeks. I made sure to do my fries for the day by noon so I would be done and could study them. Luckily, one of the grillers took an interest in me and showed me the ropes. On my off days, I worked at a seafood restaurant.
“In 2016, I received a call from chef David Higgs. He was opening Marble restaurant and said I should come to Joburg. The opening of Marble was very stressful and thinking about it stresses me out to this day. Nevertheless, He [Higgs] is one of the toughest chefs I’ve met and a great mentor.”
Tips for an amazing Galentine's Day with friends
Have a pre-dinner activity and cook together
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: John Leon Steyn
When speaking on matters of the heart, Williams recounts an occasion when his culinary skill set was summoned to answer love’s call.
“In 2018, a close friend from Durban asked me to assist him with a proposal. The idea was an outdoor picnic where I was the chef and DJ. It was a seven-course meal which revealed a letter once eaten. Each meal leading to the proposal. The ring was in the last meal, the dessert, which was a beautiful soufflé,” he remembers.
There will be no-one to feel sorry for this V-Day as Williams shares his tips on how to host your single friends on Galentine’s Day!:
Schedule a pre-dinner activity
Work up an appetite. When I was single, my brother and I would often go on hikes which was a great way for us to bond. Make the day extra with DIY spa dates, a light sunset walk and a movie marathon.
Cook together
If you are planning on creating a meal for a group of singles, cooking together would be a great start. The most important thing about food, especially if you are cooking it with someone, is sharing ideas and cooking together. Many people believe there are special recipes when you want to create a meaningful moment — what makes it special is if you are with someone that you feel a good connection with. Whatever you make from there is going to be amazing.
Cook from the heart
The simplest thing you can do is to follow a recipe. A recipe is like a person’s body, but it needs a soul. When you cook, breath into it for it to come alive. Enjoy the experience and have passion for what you will cook and you will create magic.
Presentation elevates the experience
Give Pinterest a perusal for plating ideas that will add pizazz to your meals. Dust off your special occasion crockery or, if your budget permits, purchase personalised cutlery.
Prawn Salad with Romesco sauce
Image: SUPPLIED
Ingredients
Romesco sauce
Method
Image: John Leon Steyn
Image: John Leon Steyn
