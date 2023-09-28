Masingita Shibambu is a dynamic young praise poet with an unwavering passion for preserving her Xitsonga language and culture.

Tell us about yourself.

I am Masingita Shibambu, but my stage name is Ntombhi Ya Mutsonga. I am a 23-year-old praise poet and author from Matiyani village in Malamulele, in the Collins Chabane Local Municipality, Limpopo.

What interested you in praise singing and why is it important to you?

Praise singing has always been a part of my heritage, and it’s a powerful way to preserve our traditions and connect with our roots. It’s my way of celebrating our identity and unity as South Africans.

You recently performed at the Brics Summit 2023 — what was that experience like?

It was remarkable. It allowed me to showcase our linguistic diversity on a global stage and promote our heritage to world leaders.

You are an author. How did that come about?

I ventured into writing to bridge the gap between tradition and contemporary society. My poetry book XEWANI is a testament to this mission, guiding individuals to embrace modernity while staying rooted in their cultural heritage. XEWANI has an assortment of day-to-day reflections [and] confronts cultural, social, and economic issues.

Why is celebrating one’s heritage important?

It is vital because it keeps our traditions alive, fosters unity, and instils pride in our identity. It’s about preserving the essence of who we are as a people.