Educate yourself about OCD symptoms, triggers for effective management

He says one also needs to understand the triggers for OCD which vary widely among individuals and adds that recognising them can be a critical step in managing the disorder.
Common triggers include:
Stress: Significant life stressors can exacerbate OCD symptoms or trigger the onset of the disorder.
Changes in routine: Disruptions in one's daily routine or environment can act as catalysts for OCD behaviours.
Illness or health concerns: Fear of illness, either personal or about loved ones, can heighten OCD symptoms, particularly those related to contamination.
Information overload: Excessive exposure to news, social media or other information sources can feed into obsessions, particularly in the digital age.
“Pinpointing OCD isn't as straightforward as taking a blood test. Instead, mental health experts rely on detailed conversations and specific assessments to figure out if someone has OCD. One essential tool they often use is the Yale-Brown Obsessive Compulsive Scale (Y-BOCS), which helps gauge how intense someone's obsessions and compulsions are.
“For those curious about their own experiences and wondering if they align with OCD symptoms, there's a self-screening test available. While it's not a replacement for a professional's insight, it can be a helpful first step in recognising if what you're going through might be related to OCD,” says Hewlett, adding that OCD is rarely a stand-alone condition.
Image: 123RF
Do you have persistent obsessions or intrusive thoughts?
Are you always worried about contamination or want things to be symmetrical?
You could be suffering from mental health condition, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).
The SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) defines OCD as a serious but treatable medical disorder.
Affinity Health CEO Murray Hewlett describes it as “a mental health illness defined by persistent, unwelcome thoughts, desires, or images [obsessions] that cause people to engage in repeated actions or mental acts [compulsions]. These obsessions and compulsions frequently disrupt everyday tasks and cause considerable distress.”
Sadag further says: “Obsessive-compulsive disorder is a type of anxiety disorder that can strike at any age but often begins in early adult life. The illness afflicts 2-3% of the population in all economic brackets and all races and religions, during any given year. It can overwhelm their lives, making them unable to work, socialise, or enjoy family life.”
Hewlett says it is important to recognise OCD symptoms.
“OCD symptoms can manifest in various ways. The most common symptoms of OCD are obsessions and compulsions. Obsessions are persistent, intrusive thoughts, images, or impulses that cause distress or anxiety.
“Common themes include fear of contamination or dirt – worries about germs, getting dirty, or becoming ill. Doubts and the need for perfection – people need things to be symmetrical or in perfect order, and they doubt if doors are locked, or appliances are turned off. Harm – fearing causing harm to oneself or others, often accompanied by vivid, disturbing images.”
He says compulsions are repeating actions or mental activities that an individual feels compelled to undertake in response to an obsession.
Image: 123RF
He says one also needs to understand the triggers for OCD which vary widely among individuals and adds that recognising them can be a critical step in managing the disorder.
Common triggers include:
Stress: Significant life stressors can exacerbate OCD symptoms or trigger the onset of the disorder.
Changes in routine: Disruptions in one's daily routine or environment can act as catalysts for OCD behaviours.
Illness or health concerns: Fear of illness, either personal or about loved ones, can heighten OCD symptoms, particularly those related to contamination.
Information overload: Excessive exposure to news, social media or other information sources can feed into obsessions, particularly in the digital age.
“Pinpointing OCD isn't as straightforward as taking a blood test. Instead, mental health experts rely on detailed conversations and specific assessments to figure out if someone has OCD. One essential tool they often use is the Yale-Brown Obsessive Compulsive Scale (Y-BOCS), which helps gauge how intense someone's obsessions and compulsions are.
“For those curious about their own experiences and wondering if they align with OCD symptoms, there's a self-screening test available. While it's not a replacement for a professional's insight, it can be a helpful first step in recognising if what you're going through might be related to OCD,” says Hewlett, adding that OCD is rarely a stand-alone condition.
“It's common for someone with OCD to also grapple with another disorder, making comprehensive care from a skilled mental health professional even more crucial. Conditions that frequently accompany OCD include major depressive disorder, bipolar disorders, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, feeding/eating disorders, autism spectrum disorder and tic disorders/tourette syndrome (topic for another day).
“Understanding and recognising OCD symptoms and triggers is the first step toward effective management.”
Hewlett shares five strategies and considerations for those coping or supporting someone with OCD:
Education: Learning about OCD can empower individuals and families to understand the nature of the disorder and debunk common misconceptions.
Professional help: It is crucial to speak to mental health professionals such as psychologists or psychiatrists. Treatments like cognitive-behavioural therapy, particularly exposure and response prevention, have proven effective.
Self-care: Positive lifestyle changes such as regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy diet and ensuring adequate sleep can all help manage stress and reduce OCD symptoms.
Mindfulness and relaxation: Mindfulness meditation, yoga and deep-breathing techniques may all help you control your anxiety and compulsive tendencies.
Support networks: Joining support groups or interacting with individuals with OCD may bring a feeling of belonging and understanding.
