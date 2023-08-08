Tracey Naledi, a star is born

The profound words of Prof. Tracey Naledi’s brother about ego made her turn down the possibility of completing a prestigious fellowship at Harvard University, US, in favour of working and studying at the University of Cape Town (UCT).

Naledi is one of the most revered public-health doctors in South Africa, and it was no surprise when the Ivy League school showed interest in her.

“I said to my brother that I didn’t not know which one to choose [UCT or Harvard] and he said, ‘One of them is God testing you about your ego and the other one is your purpose,’” Naledi says.

It turns out that UCT was indeed her purpose, and she is currently an associate professor and deputy dean of health services at the institution that has educated her since she was 18. Now 50, she graduated with her PhD in medicine last month. We meet at her office in the Barnard Fuller Building in Observatory, Cape Town.

The Hammanskraal-born and Duduza-bred doctor says she was inspired to go into medicine after her first encounter with a Black doctor when she was a child.

“When I was a girl, about seven years old, I was inspired by this young man in Duduza who came to our township to open a practice when we didn’t have a doctor. Before he came, we used to go to Nigel to see a white or Indian doctor,” she remembers. “I was inspired by him and how he lived in our community and was part of our community. One of the things that taught me was the importance of representation, because I saw someone who looked like me and I thought, ‘This is something I could do.’”