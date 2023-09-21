The details are contained in a police statement that Sowetan has obtained for a case of fraud opened by his business partner Gregory Wings at the Sandton police station.
Fraud claims lead to Burna Boy concert cancellation
Image: Jamie McCarthy/Getty images
A fraud case is what has led to megastar Burna Boy's concert to be cancelled in Joburg.
Sowetan has exclusively learnt that Sedote Nwachukwu, who is a CEO of prominent entertainment company, Ternary Media Group, who are the organisers of the show, is accused of stealing R10m from the company.
The details are contained in a police statement that Sowetan has obtained for a case of fraud opened by his business partner Gregory Wings at the Sandton police station.
Nwachukwu was in charge of organising the Burna Boy concert which was supposed to take place this Saturday at FNB stadium, but due to pending legal proceedings, the event has been postponed to December 16.
Asked if the concert was cancelled due to low ticket sales, Ternary Media Group spokesperson, Kymoni Jackson, responded that the reason for the cancellation was due to the alleged R10m theft.
"He [Nwachukwu] stole R10m; that's why we had to call it off. He lied to everyone that was part of the event and his investor Gregory Wings. We are willing to refund people, however tickets are still valid for the next show. Burna Boy was very excited to come [to SA] but we had to deal with this internal issue of Mr Nwachuku [first]..." said Jackson, who added that Burna Boy is looking forward to come and perform in December.
