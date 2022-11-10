Stylist Khomotso Moloto finally owning her hair story

Seasoned fashion and beauty curator Khomotso Moloto’s breathtaking hair designs has set her in a path with Hollywood royalty.
Celebrating a decade-long career, which has included styling for publications such as SMag and contributing to luxury brands such as Thebe Magugu and Rich Mnisi; Moloto's name is worth dropping at any fashion gathering.
What better way to mark this milestone than with a glowing recommendation as lead hairstylist in SA for hair-care range Flawless by Gabrielle Union. The Hollywood actor was at the weekend in Mzansi to promote the product.
We spoke to the 34-year-old about working with Union’s team, the twists and knots of forging a career in an exclusive industry and African women finally owning their hair story:
How did the opportunity to work with Flawless by Gabrielle Union come about?
I was headhunted by the brand and its local representatives to my surprise. I had no idea the brand had expanded into the African continent, let alone South Africa at the time. It was a humbling moment to be recognised on a global scale.
As a hairstylist what does this symbolise for you?
Hair for us (African women) has always been a point of contention. This move speaks to a restorative narrative we have control over, finally. Today, there are hair products that are specifically designed for our different textures along with techniques adjusted for the different terrains and economic standing.
When did you realise that you were good at hairstyling?
I could do hair before I could make myself eggs [laughs]. I did my great-grandmother’s hair at the age of about 6 or 7. Hair has always been something I can fully depend on. This is a full-circle moment for me.
Share with us your upbringing ... who was young Khomotso?
"Khomi" was born in Diepkloof, Soweto. Outspoken and showed tremendous leadership potential – I once made all the kids in my street be a part of some kind of production I was obsessed with at the time during school holidays.
Be it a fashion show, musical, you name it. We would perform at the end of the holidays and yes I made the audience of parents pay. If I wasn’t braiding a mop I was cutting up my grandmother's curtains instead of riding a bike like the other kids. I still can't ride a bike.
Growing up who sparked your passion for fashion and beauty?
My aunt, Myrna Forson, was a fashion designer in Soweto during apartheid and she founded the first fashion school in the community. I remember being captivated by bold 80s colours and silhouettes, not to mention the makeup and gelled-up hair. All I wanted was to be a part of that world. I later realised that this world was not easy to gain access to and I wanted to change that.
What does hair symbolise for women, particularly black women?
It’s what brings us together and illuminates our regal beings. I believe we are now in an era of restoration, acknowledging what was, what still is, and most importantly what we know we can be. Our hair is the visual dialogue of the conversation we have in the era we live in, the chapter of our lives and the civil stance we hold, and the beauty in our dynamic black DNA.
What are some of the struggles that you experienced in becoming this version of yourself in the industry?
Imposter syndrome is by far the greatest challenge I’ve had to overcome especially as a black woman because all my life others have dictated my narrative and the context in which I should exist. Defying that in the smallest measure can be intimidating.
Share with us the continuous work of navigating motherhood and co-parenting while pursuing your dreams?
Motherhood (Moloto is a mother of two kids with Ndaba Mandela] is an extreme sport. Add co-parenting and then sprinkles of navigating in your career... it's been quite a journey. I’m still trying to figure it out.
What new ventures can we expect to see from you in the fashion and beauty space for 2023?
I’ve always been taught not to announce my plans but rather your testimonies. I see myself seizing more international opportunities and bridging the gap between the diasporas and the continent.
Production and clothing credits:
Photographer: Themba Mokase
Production and stylist: Felipe Mazibuko
Make-up: Alex Botha
Hair: Khomotso Moloto
Hair assistant: Kwabena Forson
Production assistant: Nombuso Kumalo
Clothing and accesories: MRP, Marina Rinaldi, Preview, Fikile Sokulu and Floyd Avenue
