A prominent Cape Town lawyer was among those who died in a mass shooting in Gugulethu this week, Western Cape police have confirmed.
Mbeko Venfolo, director of Venfolo Attorneys, was one of five people shot dead by several gunmen in KTC on Monday night. Organised crime detectives are investigating the shooting, according to Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.
“Local police were called out on Monday evening to Fenqe Street in KTC. On arrival they discovered the bodies of five men with gunshot wounds inside two vehicles,” said Potelwa.
“Reports indicate the victims were sitting inside two vehicles when another vehicle with armed men emerged and shots were fired at the occupants of the two vehicles. Five men between the ages of 46 and 52 were killed.
“The motive for the shooting is the subject of the police investigation that has been initiated with no arrests yet.”
Venfolo died a few weeks after activist lawyer Ayanda Gladile was shot dead in Khayelitsha.
Prominent Cape Town lawyer Mbeko Venfolo killed in Gugulethu mass shooting
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
A prominent Cape Town lawyer was among those who died in a mass shooting in Gugulethu this week, Western Cape police have confirmed.
Mbeko Venfolo, director of Venfolo Attorneys, was one of five people shot dead by several gunmen in KTC on Monday night. Organised crime detectives are investigating the shooting, according to Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.
“Local police were called out on Monday evening to Fenqe Street in KTC. On arrival they discovered the bodies of five men with gunshot wounds inside two vehicles,” said Potelwa.
“Reports indicate the victims were sitting inside two vehicles when another vehicle with armed men emerged and shots were fired at the occupants of the two vehicles. Five men between the ages of 46 and 52 were killed.
“The motive for the shooting is the subject of the police investigation that has been initiated with no arrests yet.”
Venfolo died a few weeks after activist lawyer Ayanda Gladile was shot dead in Khayelitsha.
Cape Town activist lawyer Ayanda Gladile gunned down in Khayelitsha
The Black Lawyers Association (BLA) has condemned the killings and called for “intervention” to curb the scourge. The association said killings had become commonplace in black townships and required urgent intervention from multiple stakeholders “including law enforcement agencies, an interministerial task force, civil society and the religious community, among others”.
“The Black Lawyers Association Western Cape has learnt with shock and utter disgust the sad news of the passing of one of our colleagues, Mr Mbeko Venfolo, who was brutally shot alongside four of his friends, at the hands of criminals.
“This calamity comes a little over a month since we issued another condemning statement, following the death of another lawyer, Mr Ayanda Gladile, who also died at the hands of gun-touting individuals who have no regard for human life,” it said.
The BLA said South Africa is besieged by criminals.
“The extent to which criminals have scant regard for human life is the clearest indication of how ripped-off the moral fibre of the society is.
“Our communities live at the mercy of brazen criminality. The prevailing situation is an antithesis of our hard-fought liberation from the tyranny of apartheid, for there can be no freedom when criminality reigns.
“The status quo cannot be allowed by all concerned. The scourge of crime in the country has reached unprecedented levels, which should be concerning to every law-abiding citizen.”
TimesLIVE
BLA condemns killing of magistrate Thamae as barbaric
Law Society calls on police to arrest Nkosi's killers
Advocate Pete Mihalik’s killers handed life sentences
Woman arrested for murder of lawyer husband
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos