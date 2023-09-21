Earlier this week, the company issued a statement announcing the postponement to December 16. It emerged on Thursday that the decision for the postponement was because of a fraud case that Wings had opened against Nwachukwu for alleged stealing R10m from the company.
The details are contained in a police statement that Sowetan has obtained for a case of fraud opened by his business partner Wings at the Sandton police station.
Ternary Media Group spokesperson Kymoni Jackson had earlier assured that the December show is going ahead.
“We are willing to refund people, however tickets are still valid for the next show. Burna Boy was very excited to come [to SA] but we had to deal with this internal issue of Mr Nwachuku [first]...,” said Jackson, who added that Burna Boy is looking forward to come and perform in December.
Meanwhile, Nwachukwu released a statement on Thursday afternoon denying all allegations against him.
"Mr Gregory Wings, a known fraudster in the USA who served 10 years for fraud, willingly sabotaged the Burna Boy show that was to be held in South Africa on the 23rd of September 2023. Mr. Greg Wings opened bank accounts and collected over 6,000 tickets for the show, which were printed and collected by him at Ticket Pro. To date, none of those funds have been recovered.
"While in South Africa, he represented the Ternary Media Group and was the only contact that liaised with Ticket Pro, suppliers as well as the FNB stadium. He then opened bank accounts which he deposited money into, from tickets that were printed out at Ticket Pro," said Nwachukwu.
He said all tickets purchased on the company's website went directly to Wings’ bank accounts.
Burna Boy December show unconfirmed yet – stadium management
'No contract has been signed'
Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella
FNB Stadium management says there is no signed contract yet to stage Burna Boy’s show in December.
Bertie Grobbelaar, managing director at Stadium Management SA which manages the Joburg stadium, said he only had a verbal agreement with Ternary Media Group to postpone the show to another date following the cancellation of Saturday's concert. Ternary Media Group, which is run by Sedote Nwachukwu and his business partner Gregory Wings, was organising Burna Boy show.
“I met with the team from Ternary on Tuesday and they told me that the Saturday’s show had been cancelled and they wanted to book another date in either January or February next year. I told them the only available date was December 16 and they took it. They have not yet signed any agreement with us for that date. As things stand it is just pencilled date on our calendar because there is no signed agreement between us and Ternary Media Group,” said Grobbelaar.
Fraud claims lead to Burna Boy concert cancellation
