Season’s greetings!

American and British hits also found their way onto our playlist, and for long, some believed that Last Christmas by Wham! was a Christmas carol. Later on, Luther Vandross’s Every Year Every Christmas and Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You became favourites. Then there was Do They Know It’s Christmas? by Band Aid, which became synonymous with festive. Music has always been part of merrymaking.

Christmas Day started with the dancing sun, or so we were told. My father insisted that if I woke up before sunrise, I would see the sun dancing. But because of the excitement of Christmas Eve, which exhausted us, and all the anticipation we could never open our eyes before sunrise. Curiously, the adults wouldn’t call us up when we overslept, and each year we woke up with, “Eish, I missed the dancing sun.”

Some older children professed to having seen this elusive sun dance… I never did. Now, in my adult life, I wonder whether it’s because of global warming that the sun has stopped dancing. And I can’t wake up my kids early to see this wondrous solar event that comes only once a year, because, of course, it’s a fallacy.

I was always troubled by Santa Claus. Imagine a white man from the North Pole with a big beard trudging through the streets of Katlehong with a bag full of goodies and looking for our house so that he could fill my mother’s old stockings tied to the foot of the bed with sweets. It was preposterous. In my naïve mind I still gave him the benefit of the doubt and thought he was a brave man who cared a lot about children, so much so that he would risk walking in the streets at midnight. Then I heard that he flew in a sled with reindeer and came in through the chimney. That’s when I lost hope.

I finally had the guts to confront my grandmother about Father Christmas when I was in high school. She confessed that she was the one tying those stockings and dropping gifts under the Christmas tree. Oh, the betrayal and disappointment. Trust was broken and Christmas was ruined.

But before my unmasking the real Santa, a bath on Christmas Day was a quick affair, as we couldn’t wait to jump into our Christmas clothes, which had been carefully wrapped in the back of the wardrobe. Unfurling these from the plastic bags and laying them on the bed to admire them was the greatest feeling. I guess that’s where the adage “like a child on Christmas Day” comes from.

Tearing off the tag and smelling the new clothes did something to the soul and mind of a young child. It gave you a spring in your step, made you feel all fresh and shiny. Most of the time it would be a clothing item you’d been wishing for the whole year.