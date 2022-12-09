Contestants raised the bar in season 2 of 'Colour Your Plate with Koo'
'They made our job very difficult,' says celebrity chef Reuben Riffel, one of the judges of this popular TV cooking competition
It's unanimous: celebrity chef Reuben Riffel and nutrition expert Arthur Ramoroka, the chief judges of Colour Your Plate with Koo, agree that contestants brought their A-games to the kitchen for the second season of this popular TV cooking competition.
Each week, the contestants were challenged to use Koo's delicious array of canned and jarred produce to create a nutritious and colour-filled plate in a bid to be named Mzansi's next cooking star and win terrific prizes.
“As a chef, I always look forward to enjoying meals created by somebody else and to being inspired,” says Riffel, adding that this season's contestants certainly delivered on the inspiration front. “They made our job as judges very difficult.”
Each challenge was designed to help contestants to think 'outside the can' — and they knocked it out the parkEdna Mohale-Maphita, the marketing director of Tiger Brands
Whether it was creating child-friendly midweek meals or an amazing “plaas to table” fine-dining experience, each challenge was designed to help contestants think “outside the can” — and they knocked it out the park, says Edna Mohale-Maphita, the marketing director of Tiger Brands, which owns Koo.
Along with being creative and tasty, the contestants also had to ensure the dishes they produced were packed full of that signature “Koo goodness”. Says Ramoroka: “A huge part of the show is to educate South Africans about the importance of balanced and nutritious meals.”
In fact, Colour Your Plate with Koo aims to help bust the myth that canned and jarred fruit and vegetables aren't as nutritious as fresh produce. After all, the brand's “farm to can” products are made from quality ingredients which are locally sourced from farmers around SA.
While all of season 2's contestants impressed the judges with their efforts, there could ultimately only be one winner. Karen van der Merwe from Alberton was named “Mzansi's newest cooking star” and won R75,000, prizes and the opportunity to be mentored by Riffel to sharpen her culinary skills.
With the festive season in full swing, you're no doubt looking for ideas for dishes that'll put a smile on your guests' faces when you entertain these holidays. So now's the perfect time to be inspired by the awesome recipes cooked up by the contestants of Colour Your Plate with Koo season 2.
If you missed the show when it recently aired on SABC2, click on over to Koo's YouTube channel where you'll find full episodes, highlights and behind-the-scenes footage.
This article was paid for by Koo.