DJ Ndiyo cements herself on amapiano scene with Glen Lewis remix

Making her mark as a female DJ in a predominately male industry seemed challenging for DJ Ndiyo, but thanks to Durban’s Finest's Dlala Thukzin who made her instalment into the music scene a lot smoother.
DJ Ndiyo, real name Faith Phumele Gogo, is one of the new faces that’s taking the amapiano scene by storm with her hit song Ndiyo, sampled from Glen Lewis’ 2012 hit Ndiyo Ndiyo.
Born in Amanzimtoti, a coastal town south of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, the young aspiring DJ believes that female empowerment starts when things aren't genderised.
Where did you get your stage name from?
Indian people here in Durban are called Ndiyos and seeing that I am half Indian, I chose to use that name as my stage name.
Was music your first love?
Yes, I grew up in a family that loved music. My siblings and I would bond over songs and other music when we were younger. I only started taking music seriously after I got exposed to being at the studio with my boyfriend at the time Kabelo 'Kaybee' Pekile from Dbn Nyts.
Why DJing?
I love seeing people happy as they dance to my songs. It’s quite an eccentric feeling that can’t be faked or staged. Music somehow feeds the soul with joy, hence I enjoy it so much.
How would you best describe your sound?
It leans more to the private amapiano side. It’s a hybrid of deep house, jazz and lounge music.
Before being a DJ, what was your occupation?
I was a beauty therapist for Sorbet but I later quit the job to study sound engineering. I then graduated as a sound technician. I don’t regret the move because to me, music feels like home.
Why have a song title similar to your name?
Whenever I’d introduce myself to people, they’d sing Glen Lewis’s version of the song about my name and then I thought, why not bring back that song in a form of a remix that’ll help people to recognise me more?
The song is doing very well here in Durban and I am happy with the reception.
Did you pay rights to sample the song?
Yes, all the right paperwork and payment are done, and even Glen Lewis is happy with our agreements.
Which DJ embraced you when you first stepped into the music scene?
Dlala Thukzin taught me how important it is to spend time in the studio and perfect my craft, he taught me how to work with other musicians and how to hustle to get my name out there.
Speaking of your former boyfriend, how long did you and Kaybee date?
We were together for six years and have a four-year-old child together but we broke up in December last year. Before I blew up, we broke up.
Co-parenting with him isn’t quite bad. We have our differences and disagreements from time to time but I guess life goes on. I’m just focused on myself and my career.
What’s next for you?
I will be dropping an EP later this year. It will have five fire songs that I can’t wait for people to listen to.
