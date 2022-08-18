×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Culture

Tshepi Vundla dims excitement over sparkle on her ring finger

'It doesn't mean JR and I getting married'

18 August 2022 - 15:09
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Tshepi Vundla lifts the lid on her marital status.
Tshepi Vundla lifts the lid on her marital status.
Image: Katlego Mokubyane

Tshepi Vundla has poured cold water on speculations that she's engaged to longtime partner and Idols SA judge JR after she was spotted with a rock on her ring finger. 

Speaking to SMag on Thursday, Vundla said while marriage is a beautiful thing, she wasn’t in any rush to walk down the aisle.

 “The ring that I’m wearing is just a simple one… it’s even a Pandora ring, I don’t know why people would confuse it with an engagement ring, it’s not even sparkly enough. I’m glad people assume it’s expensive but unfortunately, it isn’t,” Vundla said.

“I’ve been with JR for six years, I know it feels like a long time but our relationship is quite young. I’ve never been a girl who set a timestamp on when I should be married nor do I fantasise about walking down the aisle.

“If it happens, that's good and if it doesn’t it’s still fine. What matters is that I know where I stand with my partner.”

Vundla and JR have lived most of their relationship in the public eye, and even though people may draw conclusions about their love life, shutting down the outside noise helps keep their bond even stronger.

Asked about JR’s new role as a judge on Idols SA, Vundla said he's not a Randall Abrahams “wannabe” as labelled by viewers on social media.

“JR is a very honest person and not one to beat about the bush. He’s such a musical genius and his style of judging comes from honesty more than anything else. He’s very good at what he does and knows the ins and outs of the music industry,"  Vundla said.

Image: Katlego Mokubyane

“He’s even as honest at home. He’s a very sensible, smart and hardworking individual which is what I love the most about him. He’s also fun and at times is the life of the party."

Before Vundla became a mother to their two adorable children, Siba and Liyema, she was first introduced to the industry as a personal shopper and stylist to the stars.

“In the beginning, it was quite an unknown space and there’s a lot I’ve learnt over the years. A lot of those teachings happened during the pandemic where I witnessed the uncertainty of the field I’m in," Vundla said

“Because I work for myself, I always have to make sure I keep campaigns following in, that way I am visible enough in the industry."

Vundla balances motherhood and her demanding lifestyle as an influencer with help from a solid structure and two good nannies.

“Being a mother is such a wonderful thing and I love my kids dearly but outside of that, I am a working woman too that’s why I have the sort of help that I do," Vundla said.

“Another thing that I’ve learnt throughout the years is to develop a thick skin and filter through the noise. The aim is to grow my brand more than anything.”        

Sipho Ndlovu's role in high school plays pays off

He may have decided to pursue his career late in life but actor Sipho Ndlovu is steadily solidifying his name in the television sphere.
S Mag
6 days ago

Abdul Khoza happier doing what he loves than receiving applause

The Wife actor is now attracting awards.
S Mag
2 weeks ago

Hlomla Dandala looks back to 30-year TV career with satisfaction, determination to do more

Top actor cites being a proud father to his five children as his greatest gift.
S Mag
4 weeks ago

With love, from Kenya to South Africa

“Be my wifey for lifey”: celebrating a queer wedding with Horesia and Tshiwela.
S Mag
1 week ago

Nqobile "Nunu" Khumalo to sparkle in new role in film Jewel

World's her oyster for captivating actor.
S Mag
1 month ago

Tiisetso Thoka finally becomes good guy as Mandla on 'Justice Served'

Fitness fanatic actor pushed his craft since childhood.
S Mag
1 month ago

'Transitioning from soapie to film humbled me, allowed me to see life outside the box'

Vuyo Dabula opens up about exit from 'Generations: The Legacy', being on 'Collision'
S Mag
1 month ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...
SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele