Tshepi Vundla dims excitement over sparkle on her ring finger

Tshepi Vundla has poured cold water on speculations that she's engaged to longtime partner and Idols SA judge JR after she was spotted with a rock on her ring finger.

Speaking to SMag on Thursday, Vundla said while marriage is a beautiful thing, she wasn’t in any rush to walk down the aisle.

“The ring that I’m wearing is just a simple one… it’s even a Pandora ring, I don’t know why people would confuse it with an engagement ring, it’s not even sparkly enough. I’m glad people assume it’s expensive but unfortunately, it isn’t,” Vundla said.

“I’ve been with JR for six years, I know it feels like a long time but our relationship is quite young. I’ve never been a girl who set a timestamp on when I should be married nor do I fantasise about walking down the aisle.

“If it happens, that's good and if it doesn’t it’s still fine. What matters is that I know where I stand with my partner.”

Vundla and JR have lived most of their relationship in the public eye, and even though people may draw conclusions about their love life, shutting down the outside noise helps keep their bond even stronger.

Asked about JR’s new role as a judge on Idols SA, Vundla said he's not a Randall Abrahams “wannabe” as labelled by viewers on social media.

“JR is a very honest person and not one to beat about the bush. He’s such a musical genius and his style of judging comes from honesty more than anything else. He’s very good at what he does and knows the ins and outs of the music industry," Vundla said.