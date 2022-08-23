While he was not in the right head space to create new music throughout the Covid lockdown, J'Something is now looking forward to performing once again with Mi Casa and releasing new music.
“As a group, we’re in the best place we’ve ever been. I got a blessing in disguise through Covid-19 as I got a break from it all. I was able to be reminded of the wonderful moments we’ve shared and achieved as a group.
“Now, with a different perspective, we will be back with new music. We’ve been in Europe for the past three months and have been in the studio working on our body of work… I honestly think it’s our best work yet.
“Our music is unlike anything we’ve ever done before. It’s like a newer version of Mi Casa. We will drop something before the year ends and I can’t wait for people to hear it.”
Away from music, J'Something is part of cooking game show My Kitchen Rules South Africa. He feels proud to be a part of the show because of it exploring the rich diversity of SA culinary.
He also plans to open a new restaurant in Johannesburg next month, after shutting down his last spot in Pretoria. “I always cook when I am home… I cooked Sunday lunch last weekend. My speciality is Portuguese food."
J'Something ventures into solo project
Musician will do his own interpretation of popular songs
Image: Supplied.
Mi Casa lead vocalist J’Something has a new solo venture titled Indoors, which will see him embark on a three-city tour performing the 10-track mixtape.
The offering will see him give his own rendition of popular songs originally performed by Stimela, Micheal Jackson and Billie Eilish.
The project was birthed during a time he had to re-evaluate his purpose under the harsh realities of the pandemic.
Two years in the making, he drew inspiration from some of his favourite singers who inspired and shaped him in various ways over the years. He is set to launch the tour in Cape Town in mid-September, before moving on to Durban and Johannesburg later in the year.
“It’s been a long time coming for me to do something like this, it’s something that’s outside the box,” he said. “Indoors is a creative, emotional expression and interpretation of what I hear when listening to iconic songs featured in the project.
“Every song and every artist on it has massively impacted me. I can’t wait for people to hear this body of work that I’ll be performing alongside my three-piece band at each show.”
